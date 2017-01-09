Deportation of 17 Bangladeshis from Assam postponed

The Bangladeshi citizens were lodged in the detention camp in Silchar for different periods of time after they were caught illegally entering Assam in the past several years. The Bangladeshi citizens were lodged in the detention camp in Silchar for different periods of time after they were caught illegally entering Assam in the past several years.

The deportation of 17 Bangladeshi nationals, scheduled for Monday, was put off by a few days, with officials saying the deportation was postponed due to some formalities still left. The 17 persons include two women. “The 17 persons would now be handed over to the Bangladesh authorities on Wednesday, with officials from Jokiganj on the other side of the international boundary formally receiving them across the Kushiara river,” Karimganj SP Pradip Ranjan Kar told The Indian Express over the telephone.

The Bangladeshi citizens were lodged in the detention camp in Silchar for different periods of time after they were caught illegally entering Assam in the past several years. They hail from different districts of Bangladesh, including Sylhet, Maulavibazar, Brahmanbariya, Noakhali, Chandpur and Mymensingh, the SP said.

While the persons were taken from the detention camp in the Silchar Central Jail to Karimganj for formal handing over to officials from Bangladesh on Monday, the process had to be put on hold because of some “minor” formalities, SP Kar said. “There was one order left to arrive from the home department, for which we had to hold back the deportation for two days,” he said.

This is the second batch of Bangladeshis to be deported from Assam to Bangladesh. The first batch of 10 persons was deported, also through Karimganj, in October last year. Four among the 17 are Hindus, while the remainder are all Muslims, the SP informed.

But, while these few Bangladeshis are being deported back to their home country, over 38,000 others, who have been detected in Assam since 1985 with various courts and tribunals declaring as Bangladeshis who had illegally entered India, have remained “missing” for several years now.