Deployment of observers in Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar seat bypoll a new national record: EC

The appointment of five observers for the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll in Chennai is the highest in the country’s electoral history. After a high-level review meeting chaired by Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha Thursday, the government said such a deployment was “highest” in the country’s “history of elections”.

Following complaints by parties, including the DMK and the CPI(M), of alleged money distribution to the voters, the EC had days ago appointed two Special Observers to monitor expenditure in addition to the three deployed already. Also, more than a dozen Income Tax officials have been assigned to look into complaints of money distribution, the Greater Chennai Corporation, which is the District Election Office, said in an official release here tonight.

The DEC directed deputation of two IAS and IPS officers on night rounds in the constituency, deploying micro-observers in all the 256 polling stations and web-casting in all the booths. Already, there more than 25 flying squads and static surveillance teams. VVPAT will be in place in the constituency alongside EVMs, the release said. Adequate companies of CAPF personnel are also being deployed, the release added.

