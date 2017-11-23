Deploy female staff for verification of women sporting the veil: BJP delegation in UP

A video showing the woman taking off her black burqa minutes before the chief minister makes an appearance at the CM’s rally on Nov 21 had gone viral. (Source: File Photo/Representational) A video showing the woman taking off her black burqa minutes before the chief minister makes an appearance at the CM’s rally on Nov 21 had gone viral. (Source: File Photo/Representational)

The BJP on Thursday demanded that the state election commission deploy female security personnel for verification of women sporting the veil.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by election in-charge JPS Rathore met Additional State Election Commissioner JP Singh and demanded that for the second and third phase of the civic polls, arrangements should be made for verification of women sporting the veil.

“The women sporting the veil should be verified if needed. For this women security personnel or women election officers should be deployed at booths,” the delegation said in their letter to state election commission.

The move came two days after an incident in Ballia, where a woman alleged she was forced to take off her burqa in public at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally. The Ballia district administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

A video showing the woman taking off her black burqa minutes before the chief minister makes an appearance at the CM’s rally on Nov 21 had gone viral. The woman later said that women constables asked her to remove the black burqa. She claimed she was a BJP worker and had come to the rally from her village wearing her “traditional dress”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App