Department of Culture fellowship for Pandit Nandakishore Kapote

In 1998, on behalf of Nandkishore Cultural Society, Dr Nandkishore Kapote launched Kathak University in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which was inaugurated by Pandit Birju Maharaj. The institute claims to be the only in Maharashtra to provide training in all kinds of performing arts. In 1998, on behalf of Nandkishore Cultural Society, Dr Nandkishore Kapote launched Kathak University in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which was inaugurated by Pandit Birju Maharaj. The institute claims to be the only in Maharashtra to provide training in all kinds of performing arts.

Internationally-acclaimed senior kathak dancer Pandit Nandakishore Kapote was recently conferred with a fellowship by the Department of Culture, Government of India. Kapote is the only male senior kathak dancer in the country to receive the honour. Through this fellowship, Kapote said he plans to carry out a detailed study on ‘Hand Gestures and Kathak Dance in Abhinaydarpan’. Kapote was earlier awarded with scholarships by the central government, cultural department of Maharashtra, Dr Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Award, Balgandharva Award by PMC, Nehru Award, among others.

In 1976-77 Nandkishore received National Scholarship from the Department of Culture to learn kathak under the guidance of Pandit Birju Maharaj.

In 1998, on behalf of Nandkishore Cultural Society, Dr Nandkishore Kapote launched Kathak University in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which was inaugurated by Pandit Birju Maharaj. The institute claims to be the only in Maharashtra to provide training in all kinds of performing arts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App