Deoband cleric held for rape

Representational Image Representational Image

A Muslim cleric was arrested in an alleged rape case on Saturday in Deoband area of Saharanpur district. The woman — in her twenties and a resident of Jind district in Haryana — in her complaint against Maulana Masood Madni, who is in his forties, said that he raped her on the pretext of performing a “ritual” which could help her bear children. Police have sent the woman for medical examination to confirm rape. The accused, meanwhile, was produced before court and sent to jail.

Senior Superintenent of Police (SSP) of the area, Luv Kumar, said Madni is the brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Mehmood Madni.

Security has been tightened in Deoband to maintain law and order following the arrest of Masood Madni. “The woman has alleged that she had been to a mazar (a place of worship) in Deoband seeking divine help

for a child. She said she has been married for six years. She allegedly met a person at the mazar who suggested that she meet with Maulana Masood Madni, and referred to him as a “spiritual doctor” who may help her conceive. The woman and her husband approached Madni and shared their numbers too,” said the SSP.

On Friday, according to the complaint, Madni called the woman for some ritual to his house in Deoband and asked her to come alone. “The woman alleged that she was administered a sedative and then raped. We have lodged an FIR under IPC Section 376 (rape) against the accused,” added the SSP.

