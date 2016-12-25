Dense fog leaves 7 dead, 14 injured in road accidents in UP

The MeT department has forecast dry weather over the state with a possibility of shallow to moderate fog at many places. (File Photo) The MeT department has forecast dry weather over the state with a possibility of shallow to moderate fog at many places. (File Photo)

Dense fog occurred at many places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday resulting in killing of seven people and injuring 14 others in separate road mishaps. Five people were killed and seven others injured in separate incidents in Bhadohi on Sunday. While four persons were killed and five others injured when a truck hit their van near Lalaganj locality in Gopiganj area in Bhadohi, police said.

In a separate incident in the same district, two persons were seriously injured when their SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Amva village in Gopiganj area. In Mau district, two elderly persons were killed and seven others injured when a roadways bus hit a jeep in Haldharpur area due to fog in the district, they said.

Teju Yadav (60) and Jagdish Yadav (70) were killed on the spot in the mishap, they said. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be serious. According to the MeT department, night temperature rose markedly in Agra division, rose appreciably in Moradabad and Meerut divisions, rose in Allahabad divisions and changed a little in the remaining divisions of the state.

The lowest minimum temperature over the state was 7.1 degrees Celsius and the weather was dry over the state. The MeT department has forecast dry weather over the state with a possibility of shallow to moderate fog at many places.