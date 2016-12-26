Dense fog engulfs Delhi, rail and air services affected

At least 37 trains were also delayed and six were rescheduled due to poor visibility.(Express Photo) At least 37 trains were also delayed and six were rescheduled due to poor visibility.(Express Photo)

As the dense fog continued to engulf northern India due to fall in temperature, several trains and flight services were affected on Monday morning. As many as six international and five domestic flights arriving and departing from Delhi delayed due to foggy weather.

At least 37 trains were also delayed and six were rescheduled due to poor visibility. Many trains were delayed at Kanpur Central railway station as fog enveloped different areas in Uttar Pradesh.

The meteorological department has predicted that the nation will witness an above normal winter this season while northern areas of India will likely have less of cold wave spells. The cold wave conditions continue to prevail in Gurugram as well.