Dense fog disrupts air, rail traffic in Punjab, Haryana

Cold conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday even as poor visibility due to foggy weather disrupted air, rail and road traffic in the region. Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place in the region at 4.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the MeT office said. Ludhiana, which was the coldest in Punjab, recorded a minimum of 5.8 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh had a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

About 10 flights from several places, including Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai to Chandigarh, were delayed due to poor visibility, officials said. A few trains, including Kalka-Howrah Mail, Lucknow-Chandigarh Express and Bandra-Chandigarh Express, were running behind schedule due to moderate to dense fog.

Traffic movement on roads was also slow. The weatherman has predicted dry conditions in the region with a possibility of dense fog at a few places in Punjab and Haryana over the next two days.