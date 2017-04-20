Denotifying state highway: Hotel, microbrewery owners decide to shift to Industrial Area Phase I of Chandigarh

Hotel owners said they would have to incur additional expenditure in taking their set-up to the new place. Express Hotel owners said they would have to incur additional expenditure in taking their set-up to the new place. Express

FAILING TO get relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court over denotifying a stretch of Madhya Marg, most of the hotel and microbrewery owners located there, on Wednesday decided to shift to Industrial Area, Phase I, in Chandigarh. The decision came a day after the High Court dismissed the petition filed by the hotel owners against the UT Administration for denotifying the status of state highway given to Madhya Marg.

Kuldeep Gupta, member of the hotel and restaurant association of Sector 26 and owner of Tao Cafe and Bar, said a meeting was held on Wednesday following which this decision was taken.

“ At present, eight hotels and microbreweries like Flyp @ MTV Cafe and Bar, Swagath, Kingdom of Beer, F-cafe, Tao microbrewery, The Kabab Factory, S-lounge and others have finally decided to shift. We don’t want that a single person shifts and his customer base is affected. We want to set up a food hub with night clubs, the way Madhya Marg was, but at an alternative location. We are expecting all the others even from Sector 35, whose hotels are on the national highway, to join us,” said Gupta. “We have identified two to three buildings near Elante mall. It doesn’t have space. We thought about Centra mall also but that doesn’t have adequate space for our set-ups. We will shift to another mall,” he added.

The hotel owners said they would have to incur additional expenditure in taking their set-up to the new place. “For shifting the set-up of microbreweries alone, it will cost Rs 10 lakh. Moreover, we would be able to take only furniture there, fancy things which were fixed cannot be taken,” said another hotel owner.

Earlier in the day, the hotel owners also met Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, who spoke to UT Adviser Parimal Rai. But, sources claimed that the officials said that they could not do anything as the matter was in court.

Several cafes and bars were coming up in Sector 26. Some microbreweries were even ready for inauguration but due to the Supreme Court ban, they were all shut on Wednesday. Two outlets, Kingdom of Beer and Flyp @ MTV Cafe and Bar, had to be inaugurated in the first week of April. Everything was planned. The owners stated that they had put up a set-up amounting to Rs 4-7 crore per cafe.

A few days after the decision of retaining Madhya Marg as state highway, The Brew Estate in Sector 26 shifted to Elante mall, the first to do so. However, the other hotel owners were waiting for some relief from the court. Even the staff working at their bars was sent on a 15-day leave until further court orders.

