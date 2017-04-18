Denotification of highways to skirt liquor ban: Maharashtra Transport Minister voices dissent

Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote has voiced his opposition to the state government’s move to denotify highways to get around the Supreme Court-imposed ban on sale of liquor near highways.

“People now believe that by finding such escape clauses, the state government is promoting liquor consumption in the state. It’s not befitting of a progressive state like Maharashtra to take such a decision. I, as the head of the State Road Safety Corporation, would strongly like to voice my feelings on this proposal,” said the senior Shiv Sena leader in a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The minister also claimed that by denotifying highways, the state government faced the possibility of facing the wrath of the Supreme Court for contempt of court.

“It is imperative to understand that the order given by the Supreme Court is not actually about liquor but about road safety. By handing over roads to urban local bodies whose poor economic condition does not allow them to even pay their own employees, you are creating a situation which will lead to deterioration of these roads further and the possibility of accidents increasing instead,” Raote said.

The state government has handed over roads in Dhule, Yavatmal and Mumbai to urban local bodies for maintenance. There are a total of 25,513 liquor vending licencees in the state of which 15,699 lie within 500 meter distance of highways and have been impacted.

Of these nearly 10,000 are bars and restaurants of which 450 are located in Mumbai.

The Indian Hotel And Restaurant Association (AHAR) had claimed that the shut down would directly and indirectly impact the livelihood of nearly 8 to 10 lakh residents of the state.

The state was also facing a revenue loss of close to Rs 7,000 crore annually and was keen to help the liquor industry.

