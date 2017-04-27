Denied Sanjay Dutt’s release details, Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict writes to info panel



ON FEBRUARY 25, actor Sanjay Dutt walked out of Pune’s Yerwada Jail eight months short of the five-year jail sentence he had received for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. The following month, A G Perarivalan, convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and lodged in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore Central Jail for nearly 25 years, sent an RTI query to Yerwada prison authorities and sought documents that allowed the actor’s release to know the grounds.

Rejected by the public information officer (PIO) of Yerwada, and subsequently another appeal also turned down, on the grounds that the RTI Act stalls third-party disclosure, Perarivalan, 45, has now written to State Information Commissioner, Pune, Ravindra Jadhav.

His application, received by the SIC’s office earlier this month, argues against the rejection of his applications, sources said. The PIO and the first appeal authority, he is learnt to have alleged in his application, had stonewalled his application to “protect the influence of powerful people who are behind the decision of (Dutt’s) premature release”. The application is expected to come up for hearing in a year’s time.

In his RTI application filed in March 2016, Perarivalan stated he has never been given a parole or furlough. Besides all documents, he had sought records of correspondence between the Maharashtra government or Yerwada Jail authorities and the Central government, which led to remission of Dutt’s sentence.

