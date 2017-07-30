Denied press conference permission: Separatist leader goes live on social media

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (Express File Photo) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (Express File Photo)

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq went live on Twitter and Facebook after police prevented him from holding a press conference on Saturday. He accused the Indian government and media of “a consistent policy of playing intricate mind games with all those who consider rational that Kashmir is a dispute requiring solution’’.

He said that the “first direction’’ in this ploy was “to reduce the Kashmiri political leadership in their scope and stature to play any role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute’’. He insisted that the NIA has roped in to frame “the pro-freedom leadership through fabricated charges into a legal tangle’’. Farooq said that the media is being used to facilitate that process further “through a sustained and vicious campaign of spreading lies about the pro-freedom leadership…”.

He accused the media of defaming separatist leaders. “Media channels like CNN IBN from yesterday crossed all limits and has launched a tirade of defamatory broadcast with a tendentious motive to defame me both as the religious head of the Muslim community in J&K and as an independent head of a political party with the definite political ideology,’’ he said.

