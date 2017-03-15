Denied election symbol, Swaraj India takes fight to High Court

Swaraj India Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against the State Election Commission’s (SEC’s) denial of its plea for a common symbol for the upcoming MCD polls in the capital.The newly formed party, led by former AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, sought an urgent hearing in the matter before a bench of Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice V K Rao. The court agreed to hear the plea and said it will be taken up by an appropriate bench on Wednesday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

When a new party contests election for the first time, the election commission asks it to choose from three available election symbols. If denied that opportunity, Swaraj India candidates may have to contest on different symbols from different wards, making it similar to Independent candidates, a Swaraj India spokesperson said.

Appearing for the party, lawyer Arvind Nigam argued that the poll panel denied their request for a symbol on March 7, despite a provision in the rules to provide a symbol to a registered but unrecognised political party like Swaraj India, which is set to make its debut in MCD polls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now