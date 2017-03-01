‘Denied’ divorce, man kills wife in Hoshiarpur’s Pandori Baba Das village

A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Hoshiarpur’s Pandori Baba Das village, after she ‘refused’ to grant him a divorce.

The victim has been identified as Paramjit Kaur. The accused, Bajinder Singh, has been arrested by the police on charges of murder.

Two years ago, he had allegedly hit his wife with a wooden plank following which she received several stitches. According to family sources, Bajinder who had done engineering from Pune, was unemployed. The couple have three children: two daughters and a son.

“He had already filed for divorce but his wife was not willing to do so,” said police sources, adding that the family had two houses but the accused was living separately with his brother while his wife and children were putting up in the ancestral house along with her in-laws. Her father in-law was supporting the children’s education and the victim also kept cows so that she could earn some money by selling milk, police said.

Police added that the accused used to abuse his wife often.