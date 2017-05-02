Denied ambulance, labourer carries 15-year-old son’s body on shoulder in Etawah

Etawah: Man carries the body of his 15-year-old son over his shoulder after being allegedly denied help by doctors at a government hospital. (Source: NDTV screengrab) Etawah: Man carries the body of his 15-year-old son over his shoulder after being allegedly denied help by doctors at a government hospital. (Source: NDTV screengrab)

An appalling incident of medical apathy has come to light where a labourer was forced to carry the body of his 15-year-old son over his shoulder after being allegedly denied help by doctors at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. In a gut-wrenching NDTV video, 45-year-old Udayveer alleged that doctors did not treat his son, Pushpendra, before they turned him away.

“My son just had a pain in his legs. The doctors spared only a few minutes to see my child and said take him away, there is no life in the boy,” a weeping Udayveer told reporters. He also alleged that the doctors did not offer an ambulance service to take his son’s body back. “No one told me that I was entitled to an ambulance to take my son’s body back,” the grieving father said.

The incident is reminiscent of Odisha’s Dana Majhi, who was forced to carry the body of his dead wife on his shoulder last year with his daughter by his side after they were allegedly denied the services of an ambulance to carry the body back to their village. The footage had triggered an uproar and even made headlines in international media.

Reflecting on the incident, Chief Medical Officer of Etawah, Dr Rajeev Yadav admitted that the fault was on their side and assured that strict action would be taken against the culprit. “The boy was brought dead to the hospital yesterday afternoon. I am told the doctors were busy with a bus accident case and so they could not ask him (Udayveer) if he needed transport. There will be action… no doubt it is a blot on the reputation of this hospital and the fault is ours.”

With inputs from PTI

