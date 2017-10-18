Denied ambulance by AIIMS Patna, man walks with daughter’s body

The man carried his daughter’s body for at least 4 kms. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The man carried his daughter’s body for at least 4 kms. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In a shocking incident, a man had to carry the body of his daughter after he was allegedly denied ambulance by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Patna, ANI reported on Wednesday. According to reports, the man from Bihar’s Lakhisarai district lost his daughter after failing to complete the required paperwork in time. The girl was suffering from high fever for six days. The family also alleged that they pleaded with the officials to complete the formalities out of turn since his daughter’s condition was deteriorating. However, they claimed that no one came to their aid.

On being questioned about the incident, the Director of Patna’s AIIMS said he has doubts about it. “I am unable to understand what has happened. In fact nobody there came to know about it, how is it possible?” AIIMS Director Dr Prabhat K Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Mujhe shanka hai kab hui death? Kahin aisa to nahi ki lambi line dekhke mareez khud chala gaya ho aur raaste mein death ho gayi? (I have doubts about when the death happened. Is it not possible that the family went away seeing the long queue and the kid died on the way?)” Singh was quoted as saying.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has demanded a probe into the matter.

Similar incidents have happened in the past when in the absence of an ambulance, family members have had to carry the body of their close ones. In August 2016, a man in Kalahandi carried his wife’s body on his shoulders for nearly 12 km as he had no money for a hearse van and the district hospital authorities allegedly refused to arrange one.

