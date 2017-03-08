Denial of leave an issue, says CISF chief

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General O P Singh on Tuesday conceded that denial of leave was an issue and the personnel were under stress due to long working hours. “The size of the force compared to the amount of work it has to do is less. So the personnel at times are overstretched at work. But we are working on a leave policy that will help everyone,” he said in the backdrop of recent fratricide incidents for which stress and denial of leaves have been blamed.

He said the force was giving staggered leaves to deal with the problem.

“We are trying to have participation from constables in the decision of granting leaves. A committee will prioritise leaves on the basis of who needs them the most,” he said.