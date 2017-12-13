Dengue death: 7-year-old’s father records statement in Fortis case

Almost three months ago, Singh’s daughter was admitted to the ICU of Fortis hospital after being diagnosed with dengue. (File) Almost three months ago, Singh’s daughter was admitted to the ICU of Fortis hospital after being diagnosed with dengue. (File)

Two days after an FIR was registered by the Haryana government against a doctor at Fortis Medical Research Institute, Jayant Singh, the father of the seven-year-old girl who died of dengue-related complications after a two-week stay at the hospital, was Tuesday summoned to Sushant Lok police station to record his statement.

“I met the investigating officer in the case to record my statement, the content of which was exactly the same as that of the complaint I had submitted on Friday,” Singh said.

Singh had on Friday submitted a complaint to Gurgaon Police requesting that an FIR be registered against the hospital for “culpable homicide”, being “criminally negligent”, and for “forgery, cheating and dishonest inducement of monies”.

Almost three months ago, Singh’s daughter was admitted to the ICU of the hospital after being diagnosed with dengue. Her parents have alleged they were overcharged.

On Sunday, the Haryana health department had filed an FIR against Dr Vikas Verma, senior consultant at the Department of Paediatrics at the hospital.

“We cannot register two FIRs in the same matter. Investigation is proceeding on the basis of the case registered by the state, and the child’s father was called in to give his statement,” said Gaurav Phogat, SHO of Sushant Lok police station.

