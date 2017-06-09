Dengue claims 11 lives, affects 11,402 in this year’s first 5 months

Kerala recorded the maximum number of dengue cases with 4,735 cases, which included seven deaths and recorded 41.5 per cent of country’s total dengue cases. Representational Image Kerala recorded the maximum number of dengue cases with 4,735 cases, which included seven deaths and recorded 41.5 per cent of country’s total dengue cases. Representational Image

A total 11,402 cases of dengue and 11 deaths due to the virus have been reported in the country till May 31 this year with Kerala recording the maximum number of such cases. Kerala with 4,735 cases, which included seven deaths, recorded 41.5 per cent of country’s total dengue cases. According to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka registered 3,259 and 759 dengue cases respectively. Andhra Pradesh recorded 512 cases, followed by Gujarat 492, Maharashtra 295 and West Bengal 287.

Delhi recorded 40 dengue cases as against 13 during the same period last year. As for Chikungunya, out of 7,711 suspected cases reported across the country till May 31, as many as 6,611 suspected cases (85.8 percent) were reported from four states, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka reported the maximum 2,106 Chikungunya cases followed by Maharashtra with 2,059 cases, Gujarat 1,677 cases, and Andhra Pradesh 472 cases. Delhi, which had not recorded a single case of Chikungunya till May 31 in both 2015 and 2016, registered 96 cases this year.

