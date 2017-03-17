Demonetised notes worth more than Rs 2 crore seized, 4 arrested

The notes were seized from Bandra East. The notes were seized from Bandra East.

Four persons were arrested from Bandra East Wednesday night and demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 worth more than Rs 2 crore recovered from them. Three of the accused are employed at an Andheri-based finance company that is being investigated by police.

The accused have been granted bail. Vinod Anant Desai (43), Sachin Ashwin Sumariya (30), Imtiaz Pramod Mulani (25) and Suresh Rajaram Kumbhar (36) were inside a parked Audi at Government Colony in Bandra East when Kherwadi Police arrested them around 9 pm.

“Kherwadi detection staff got a tip-off that an Audi car in Government Colony was carrying many demonetised notes of 500 and 1,000 denominations. The police team moved quickly and apprehended the four. They were inside a white Audi,” said Virendra Mishra, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone VIII.

“We seized Rs 2,01,62,500 in demonetised notes of 500 and 1,000 from the vehicle and arrested the four,” the DCP added. “The money was in a black bag concealed in the trunk of the car.”

According to Kherwadi Police, three of the four accused were employed at the financial firm believed to be involved in the case. The money had come from Andheri West and was being taken to be exchanged for new notes, the police suspect.

It is unclear who was the point of contact and where the money was being taken, the police said. The police also suspect that the head of the firm that employed the three was involved in the case. The Audi was registered in his name.

“The four accused have said in their statements that they were acting on his orders. Mulani was employed as his (head of the firm’s) driver and Sumariya and Kumbhar worked in his company,” said police inspector Sohan Kadam, the investigating officer in the case at Kherwadi police station.“We have obtained court permission to bring the company head in for questioning,” he added.

The police arrested the four accused under Section 41 D of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

