In Gurgaon, some rely on ATM ‘tip-offs’ while others trust their luck

Azad Singh, an ex-Armyman, oversees security for a firm on Gurgaon’s M G road. The building also houses six banks, three of which have ATMs. Over the last two months, Singh has struck up a friendship with guards at these ATMs, who inform him whenever machines are refilled.

On Monday, as Singh walked past an ATM, a guard told him the SBI one would be refilled soon. “This is the beginning of the month and I need cash for household expenses,” Singh said.

Vinay Pratap Singh, a custodian with SBI, who oversaw the refilling of the ATM, said, “We are putting in Rs 10 lakh, but we expect this will finish by tomorrow.”

Soon, there was a queue outside the ATM. SC Sharma, who lives down the road, said he comes here every second or third evening to withdraw cash.

A guard on duty outside the IndusInd bank’s ATM near by said tempers flare once in a while: “The biggest problem is when people try to use three or four cards. Those behind them get worried the money will finish and this leads to arguments.”

He added that he withdraws money as soon as the ATM is refilled. “My salary hasn’t come, but once it does, I will take out cash as soon as the machine is filled up. The withdrawal limit has been increased to Rs 4,500; I want to take out cash before they decide to reduce it again.”