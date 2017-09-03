Demonetisation will benefit country in long run: RSS

Backing the government on demonetisation, the RSS on Sunday said people are now realising that the move to ban high denomination notes will benefit the country in the long run. The top brass of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh along with office bearers of its allied organisations held a closed door meeting for three days which ended in Vrindavan. However, earlier some Sangh affiliates had criticised the government on the issue of banning high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.
This is the first time that a top RSS functionary has categorically supported demonetisation. RSS Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya said the issues related to economic policy were discussed at length and Sangh affiliates also shared their views in the meeting. “Earlier the country was in shock but now people are coming out of those earlier shocks and are realising that the decision of demonetisation will benefit the country in the long run,” Vaidya said.
Vaidya further said that there were also discussions on promoting domestic small scale industry and unemployment in the country. To another question on higher import of cheap Chinese goods, he said the RSS supports the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) in its movement to boycott Chinese goods.
The meeting was called for better coordination among all RSS affiliates. Besides RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the meeting.
- Sep 3, 2017 at 10:01 pmhahaha, they also know long run, seems to borrowed two words from any economics magazine heading,,Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 9:55 pmAre you an economist sir?What about the people who died?Are they just a number for you.GDP may bounce back but what about lives destroyed.This government is playing with social and economic fabric of this country just to prove that nothing was done in the last 70 years.Thank God the founding fathers of this great nation had a broader outlook than yours.Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 9:42 pmRSS is filled with dim wits and bigots.All they know is casteism and idol worship. India in the long run will be doomed if RSS is allowed a free hand. What nonsense this guy is talking. He is not fit to be a peon in a Economics school and he is talking bull .Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 9:40 pmTemplated Tweets, Trolls Deployed to Proclaim ‘Success’ of Demonetisation on Social Media. Unlike earlier social media campaigns, the current effort to counter the negative perception generated by the RBI’s own data has seen the deployment of cabinet ministers too. New Delhi: A day after the Reserve Bank of India’s report on demonetisation proved that the whole exercise of scrapping high denomination notes in order to detect and extinguish black money simply wasn’t worth the time or effort, a concerted campaign is underway on Twitter, WhatsApp and other digital platforms to prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big economic gamble was in fact “a success”. In a desperate attempt to change the narrative on social media about the Modi government’s ill-planned and poorly executed exercise that left nearly 100 people dead, destroyed informal markets, took away almost 1.5 million jobs and choked the money supply – and growth – of the nation, hundreds of Twitter handles were deployedReply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 9:32 pmIN THE LONG RUN POOR AND MIDDLE ARE DIED. HE, RSS, RICH AND BABAS WILL BECOME MORE RICH AND DO BUSINESS.Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 9:23 pmAs the economist John Maynard Keynes said we are all dead in the long run. We will never know.Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 9:23 pmRSS has no understanding of economics..! Never had..!Reply
