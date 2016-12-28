Demonetisation: Tejaswi Yadav backs Mamata’s ‘super emergency’ assertion

Tejaswi Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son). Express Photo By Amit Mehra Tejaswi Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son). Express Photo By Amit Mehra

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav on Wednesday backed Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s assertion that the present situation in the country after the Centre’s demonetisation drive is a ‘super emergency’.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, “The situation in the entire nation is very bad post this demonetisation drive. There is no solution to the problems being faced by the people as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The situation is worse in downtrodden areas which are not well connected with the cities, do not have the facilities of ATMs and other modern techniques. Several people have lost their lives due to demonetisation. However, the Prime Minister has said nothing over this. So, I think the statements made by Mamata Banerjee that is a super emergency is absolutely correct,” he added.

The TMC chief Tuesday led the attack on the Centre over their demonetisation move alleging that the government had completely destroyed the federal structure.

“It is not emergency; it’s super emergency. Just that it has not been officially declared,” said Banerjee addressing the media after an anti-demonetisation meeting which was attended by all the opposition parties except the Left, Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

“Demonetisation is a mega scam, biggest one after independence. The government is looting money of the poor and giving it to rich in the form of loans,” she added.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further questioned Prime Minister Modi whether he would resign if things don’t get back to normal even after 50 days. “Even if after 50 days, things will not change. Will the Prime Minister resign?” she said.

The TMC chief also accused the Modi government of pushing the country 20 years back. “In push for cashless economy, Modi government has become baseless. It’s a total loss of face for them,” she said while describing the situation prevailing in the country as “super emergency”.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also insisted that all the opposition parties will make a common minimum agenda program. “Modi ji said we will have ‘acche din’. Is this what he meant by acche din? People are troubled. The country has been robbed in the name of acche din. In the name of cashless, Modi Government has gone baseless. It has become totally faceless,” she said.

“This is a fearless government. They do not care about anything.” Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also escalated his attack on Prime Minister Modi, saying the goal of his ambitious demonetisation drive has completely failed as people are continuing to suffer.

“Demonetisation has done absolutely nothing against corruption. What it has done instead is to leave people without any money,” said Gandhi.

“December 30th is about to come and the situation is still the same. The motive of demonetisation has failed completely. The Prime Minister should answer the nation as to what was the real motive of demonetisation and what will he do for those affected by it,” he added.

The Congress vice-president further said that demonetisation was an attack on the country’s poor and had only increased unemployment. Claiming that a new black market was created to exchange the demonetised notes, Gandhi said that demonetisation was a direct attack on the country’s financial institutions and the poor.

“A new market for conversion of money has been set up which has resulted in an attack on financial institutions and poor,” he said.