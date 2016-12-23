Take all money online: Arvind Kejriwal to BJP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said that instead of asking people to make “sacrifices”, the BJP should show the way by ensuring that each penny it receives is through online payment.

Speaking at a rally in Ranchi, he said: “If your (BJP) MPs and MLAs manage to carry out their children’s marriages in Rs 2.5 lakh, then we would be ready to do it in Rs 1.25 lakh. You want people to go cashless, then let BJP take every penny online.”

Stating that only 8 per cent of AAP’s funds were received in cash, he said: “But we are the ones going to I-T officials every day to explain our accounts.”

“I met some poor people who believe that Modi will (ensure that they) get Rs 1,000 or Rs 5,000 in their accounts. Dhela nahin aane waala, jo jama karaya hai, wohi wapas mil jaaye to bhagwan ki aarti utarna (you are not going to get a penny. If you are able to withdraw what you have deposited, you should thank God).”

He claimed that at least Rs 8 lakh crore from the money collected after demonetisation will be used to pay banks, which lost money in bad loans.