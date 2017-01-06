Demonetisation, surgical strikes two historic decisions by Modi govt: Amit Shah at party meet

Prakash Javadekar after the meeting. (ANI) Prakash Javadekar after the meeting. (ANI)

At the National Executive meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party held on Friday in the national capital, party president Amit Shah said that demonetisation and surgical strikes are two historic decisions taken by the Modi government. Echoing a similar view, Union Minister for Education Prakash Javadekar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that while it caused some trouble to people, demonetisation largely had the support of the people. “Prime Minister said that he had said people would face problems for 50 days from announcement of demonetisation and they must have faced problems but overall, everyone supported it,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi was also felicitated at the BJP National Executive by the Parliamentary Board members for the historic demonetisation decision under which old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 were not valid from the midnight of 9th November.

