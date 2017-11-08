Demonetisation struck blow to anti-India forces: Manohar Parrikar

- Prithviraj Chavan seeks parliamentary panel probe to know ‘real intention’ of demonetisation
- Demonetisation anniversary LIVE updates: PM Modi thanks people for supporting note ban, shares video on ‘benefits’
- Demonetisation anniversary: Last year, Pune banks kept running out of cash, today they face problem of plenty
Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today said demonetisation has struck a blow to anti-India forces and empowered the poorest of poor through an increase in financial inclusion and formalisation of the economy. A year after the Centre’s decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, the chief minister of Goa commented on the move on Twitter.
“Through increase in financial inclusion & formalisation of our economy, #Demonetisation empowered the poorest of poor,” Parrikar said in a tweet.
“Terrorism & naxalism thrives on unaccounted cash & black money. #Demonetisation has struck a blow to anti-India forces,” he said in another tweet.
In another tweet, the senior BJP leader said, “#Demonetisation was a reformist measure to weed out black money, strengthen our economy, & establish good governance.”
Parrikar was the defence minister between November 2014 and March this year. He resigned in March to take over as the chief minister of Goa.
On November 8 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes as a measure to fight blackmoney, corruption, fake currency and terror funding.
The BJP earlier announced that it will mark the first anniversary of demonetisation as ‘anti-blackmoney day’, setting up a political tug of war with opposition parties which have planned to observe it as a “black day”.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App