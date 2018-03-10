Would have thrown demonetisation file into junkyard if I were PM: Rahul Gandhi

In Malaysia, Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt. (Express/file photo) In Malaysia, Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt. (Express/file photo)

In yet another attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that if he were the Prime Minister he would have thrown the demonetisation proposal in the “dustbin”. Rahul, who is currently in Malaysia, took everyone by a surprise while interacting with a gathering of Indian diaspora on demonetisation. He said that demonetisation was not a ‘good’ initiative and that the move has led to economic slowdown.

Strongly criticising demonetisation, Rahul said, “if I was the Prime Minister and somebody would have given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin, out of the door and into the junkyard.”

“That is how I would have rolled it out, because that is what I think should have been done with the demonetisation which was not good at all,” he said in a video shared by the Congress party on its Twitter handle.

The demonetisation initiative was rolled out by PM Modi on November 8, 2016, announcing the invalidation of high-value currency notes currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. Earlier at the University of California, Berkeley Gandhi had said that Modi had caused “tremendous damage” to India’s economy with his “reckless and dangerous” decisions like demonetisation and “hastily-applied” GST.

Rahul began the Malaysia leg of his five-day trip to the Southeast Asian countries on Saturday. His trip is part of the Congress party’s efforts to connect with the diaspora. He also addressed a gathering of young professionals at IYCON in Kuala Lumpur.

On Friday, the Congress president met Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Friday and discussed a wide range of topics related to India-Singapore ties.

Responding to a question on women empowerment, Gandhi also said equality was not “good enough” for women empowerment and asserted that women have to be given more support than men to end the bias against them.

“I don’t treat women equal to men, but better than men. I think there is a bias in all societies, including in western society and that bias needs to be corrected. And to correct that bias, equality is not good enough, you have to be partial to women and give them more support than you give men,” he said.

