Demonetisation: A timeline of key developments after note ban

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday confirmed that 8.9 crore old Rs 1,000 notes out of 632.6 crore have not been returned post the note ban last November. This means all but 1.4 per cent of the old Rs 1,000 notes have come back into the banking system. According to the data released by the central bank, old notes worth Rs 15.44 lakh crore were there in the market, out of which 15.28 lakh crore have been received by the bank. Also Read: RBI on demonetisation: 99% banned notes back in banking system

The government had announced demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 note on November 8, 2016 to flush out black money from the market. The government replaced old Rs 500 notes with new ones, but no replacement for Rs 1000 notes has been made. Instead, a new Rs 2,000 note was introduced post note ban. Besides, new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes, the RBI has also printed new Rs 200 notes. Also Read: Arun Jaitley after Congress slams RBI report: Some do not understand demonetisation

Here are the key developments ever since demonetisation was announced on November 8, 2016:

August, 2017

August 25, 2017: New Rs 50, Rs 200 note issued

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued new Rs 50 and Rs 200 denomination banknotes.

August 23, 2017: Not considering ban on Rs 2,000 notes, said FM Arun Jaitley

August 14, 2017: 2.83 crore I-T returns: 25% increase in filing of tax returns, says Govt

Income Tax returns filed for 2017-18 rose 24.7 per cent year-on-year to 2.83 crore returns as on August 5, as against 2.27 crore returns filed during the corresponding period last year.

August 11, 2017: Unusual deposits of Rs 1.7 lakh crore during demonitisation, says RBI paper

July, 2017

July 23, 2017: Around Rs 71,941 crore undisclosed income detected in last three years: Govt to SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that around Rs 71,941 crore of undisclosed income has been detected in the last three years after Income Tax (IT) department carried out searches, seizures and surveys.

July 17, 2017: Centre says no to another chance to deposit banned notes

After the Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider granting a window to those who have not been able to deposit demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes due to “genuine reasons”, the Centre on Monday said this will “defeat the very object of demonetisation and elimination of black money”.

July 16, 2017: Only 7% rise in transactions through cards post Demonetistion

Transactions through debit and credit cards rose by merely seven per cent post demonetisation, as against a surge of over 23 per cent in overall digital transactions, top government officials told a parliamentary panel. The digital transactions in all modes increased by 23 per cent to 27.5 million in May 2017 from 22.4 million in November 2016, according to the presentation.

July 13, 2017: Still counting demonetised notes: RBI chief to House panel

RBI Governor Urjit Patel told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday that the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes which were deposited in banks after November 8 are still being counted. Therefore, the RBI could not provide the “exact amount” of the scrapped notes received.

July 12, 2017: RBI Governor Urjit Patel appears before Parliamentary panel for second time.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel appeared before a Parliamentary panel for the second time and is understood to have said the deposited banned notes are still being counted and therefore was not in a position to give a figure of the scrapped currency back in the system.

July 4, 2017: Centre, RBI to tell SC in two weeks if ‘genuine’ individuals can still deposit old 500, 1000 notes

The Union government and the Reserve Bank of India will within two weeks inform the Supreme Court if genuine individuals who could not deposit their money during demonetisation can still be allowed to do so.

June, 2017

June 21, 2017: Govt asks banks to deposit junked notes at RBI by July 20

The government has permitted banks and post offices to deposit junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes with the Reserve Bank by July 20. This is the second window the government has provided to banks, post offices and cooperative banks for depositing the junked notes with RBI.

June 2, 2017: Wrong to link economic slowdown to noteban, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said it will be “erroneous” to attribute the sharp slowdown in economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 solely to demonetisation since several factors, including the global situation, pulled down the GDP growth to 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter.

May, 2017

May 17, 2017: Clean Money portal launched: ‘Undisclosed income worth Rs 23,000 crore, 91 lakh new taxpayers since note ban’

Having brought 91 lakh taxpayers in the tax net and detecting undisclosed income worth Rs 23,144 crore in the six months after demonetisation, the government on Tuesday launched an online portal as an extension of its ongoing initiative of ‘Operation Clean Money’.

May 11, 2017: Post demonetisation: PoS machines see manifold jump, but ATM installation slows down

Banks have added more than 10 lakh PoS machines in the five-month period between November 2016 and March 2017. On the contrary, as the cash availability reduced after demonetisation was announced on November 8, banks significantly slowed down the pace of ATM installations.

May 9, 2017: Currency in circulation may not match pre-8/11 levels

The sharp decline in the pace of remonetisation over the past few weeks and indications from government officials suggest that the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not go for full replacement of the currency that was in circulation during the pre-demonetisation period.

May 8, 2017: Economy slowly limps back from shock; RBI yet to make disclosures

April, 2017

April 27, 2017: RBI ready to give House panel details of Nov 8 meet, Urjit Patel answers questions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finally agreed to submit the minutes before a Parliamentary panel “in a sealed cover”.

April 19, 2017: Operation clean money: May 31 deadline for verification of data of cash deposits

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has set May 31 as the deadline for verification of data of cash deposits in banks under ‘Operation Clean Money’.

April 14, 2017: I-T dept launches second phase of Operation ‘Clean Money’, to probe 60,000 people

Income Tax Department on Friday launched the second phase of Operation ‘Clean Money’ to detect the flow of black money into the banks after demonetisation of higher currency notes announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 last year.

April 6, 2017: Still to get Rs 110 crore for recalibrating ATMs after Nov 8: Cash logistics firms

April 1, 2017: Last day of note exchange: Outside RBI, despair and wads of old notes

March 2017

March 24, 2017: No plans to introduce Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 notes: Government

March 21, 2017: Why no category for those who couldn’t exchange notes by Dec 30: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre why it chose not to create a separate category for those who couldn’t deposit demonetised notes by December 30, 2016 unlike the NRIs and people who were abroad.

March 20, 2017: I-T zeroes in on Mumbai trader in first crackdown after demonetisation

March 13, 2017: RBI lifts all cash withdrawal limits from today

March 1, 2017: Govt notifies law: Pay Rs 10,000 if you have over 10 banned notes

February 2017

February, 28, 2017: India’s GDP growth slows to 7 per cent in Oct-Dec

February 27, 2017: Nationwide strike brings banking operations to a halt

February 21, 2017: First discussed note ban with RBI in Feb 2016: Shaktikanta Das

January 2017

January 31, 2017: 18 lakh taxpayers to get IT notices to explain large deposits post demonetisation

January 31, 2017: Economic Survey for 2016-17: Note ban shaves off GDP growth rate by up to 0.5 pc in ficsal year 2017

January 29, 2017: Jan Dhan a/cs witness withdrawal of Rs 5000 crore in a month post note ban

January 10, 2017: On Nov 7, it was Govt which ‘advised’ RBI to ‘consider’ note ban, got RBI nod next day

December 2016

December 14, 2016: Why now… how did secrecy help: Bimal Jalan, RBI Gov during NDA-1

Bimal Jalan, whose tenure as Reserve Bank of India Governor (1997-2003) almost coincided with that of the first NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on Tuesday questioned the timing of the government’s demonetisation decision and said there must be a very good reason, war or security threat, to demonetise a legal tender.

December 1, 2016: RBI asks banks not to believe social media gossip

December: Deaths caused due to the effects of demonetisation

In the parliament on Wednesday, Congress asked who was responsible for the ‘deaths of 84 people who have died due to the hardships faced after the unplanned demonetisation.’ Jaitley, however, defended the decision and said that PM Modi had the “broad shoulders to face the consequences of this decision”, which has caused some “pain in transition” but also put India on the cusp of major change.

November: RBI’s guidelines for cash withdrawal

The government and the RBI have changed rules for withdrawal, exchange and deposit of cash several times since demonetisation. In days that followed the roll-out of new currency notes on November 10, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das held several press conferences to announce new rules. The use of old notes was completely scrapped out, and then the deadline was extended for petrol pumps, tolls and government medical stores. ATM withdrawal limits were repeatedly changed from Rs 4,000 to Rs 2500 to Rs 2,000, the current cap.

November: Cash crunch across the country

Soon after the scheme was announced, there were long and serpentine queues outside banks and ATMs. One month on, people continue to deal with the cash crunch. Queues outside banks continue even as banks across public and private sectors have complain of not having enough cash to meet the people’s needs. In the face of all this, finance minister on Wednesday said the “seven-decade old normal” that existed in society had been “disrupted” — which was needed for the country to move towards a “new normal”.

(with inputs from agencies)

