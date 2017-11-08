Demonetisation anniversary: Rahul Gandhi to take part in ‘Black Day’ protest in Surat

Rahul Gandhi is also expected to hold a formal interaction with traders in Adajan area of the city in the evening. Rahul Gandhi is also expected to hold a formal interaction with traders in Adajan area of the city in the evening.

On the first anniversary of demonetisation, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Surat on Wednesday to participate in a candle-light vigil as part of the Opposition parties’ “Black Day” protest.

Gandhi is expected to reach the textile and diamond capital of the country, after which he will have informal meetings with the industry representatives and workers during the day, sources in the Congress told PTI.

“He will have formal interaction with traders in Adajan area of the city in the evening,” they said.

“He will participate in a candlelight vigil on the ‘Black Day’ near Vivekanand statue in Chowk Bazar area of Surat city after a formal meeting with traders,” they said.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi confirmed the proposed visit and the programme of the party vice president. The Congress and other Opposition parties have decided to observe November 8, the day on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year announced demonetisation, as “Black Day”.

Gandhi’s decision to take part in the protest in Gujarat is significant as the state is going for polls next month.

Meanwhile, the NDA government is planning on countering the protests by celebrating November 8 as ‘anti-black money day’. Union ministers will be holding press conferences on demonetisation throughout the day.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App