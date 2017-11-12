Demonetisation: PM Modi carried forward Ambedkar’s theory in letter and spirit, says Devendra Fadnavis

Emphasising that the economic reforms propounded by Ambedkar to push social welfare measures and bring greater accountability and transparency were still relevant, he said, “The centre-state’s effort through demonetisation and digitisation was a non-negotiable commitment.” (PTI Photo) Emphasising that the economic reforms propounded by Ambedkar to push social welfare measures and bring greater accountability and transparency were still relevant, he said, “The centre-state’s effort through demonetisation and digitisation was a non-negotiable commitment.” (PTI Photo)

Ever since the Narendra Modi government went ahead with demonetisation, many have compared it to the theory propounded by B R Ambedkar to replace currency periodically to eradicate corruption and check inflation. A year after demonetisation, its stated objective is being hailed as identical to what Ambedkar had recommended almost 94 years ago.

Speaking in this vein, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Babasaheb Ambedkar in his book Problems of Rupee presented the theory of demonetisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accomplished the task in letter and spirit. The Bhim App is a real tribute to great leader Ambedkar.”

Emphasising that the economic reforms propounded by Ambedkar to push social welfare measures and bring greater accountability and transparency were still relevant, he said, “The centre-state’s effort through demonetisation and digitisation was a non-negotiable commitment.”

The Maharashra government believes demonetisation and digitisation have yielded results visible at the grass roots. While demonetisation has brought the crusade against corruption high on the political and sgovernment agenda, digitisation has provided a platform and tool to initiate the change in policies and projects, said officials. Dalit leaders across Maharashtra have also acknowledged that the demonetisation move was similar to what Ambedkar had advocated in his thesis, later adopted in a book — Problems of Rupee. They said Ambedkar was a visionary, who could foresee how corruption would be detrimental to public service if not tackled firmly.

Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) chairman Milind Kamble said, “In 1990, the country adopted new economic reforms, which were more out of compulsion and not choice. The side effects of those last 25 years led to a parallel economy and huge black market. Demonetisation has helped to break the hoarding of funds through black market economy.”

While conceding that demonetisation has led to economic slowdown in the first quarter, Kamble said, “The higher currency circulation in the system is good news and would lead to long term benefits.”

According to Ambedkarite Tusshar Jagtap, “Ambedkar’s economics always veered around public welfare. It subscribed neither to socialism nor capitalism. He always recommended economic models suitable to Indian conditions and requirements. His concept was against hoarding of black money.” On the demonetisation move, Jagtap said, “Although the concept is good, unless it is enforced effectively its impact would be questioned.”

Bharipbahujan Samaj Party president Prakash Ambedkar said, “Ambedkar was in favour of currency replacement every ten years. He believed hoarding would be detrimental to public welfare and promote corruption.” However, Prakash believes the demonetisation drive of the BJP government had not served the stated objectives. He feared the haste in which plastic money was being pushed could be counterproductive to domestic economy and financial institutions. He also wondered if demonetisation was an outcome of pressure from America to serve the interest of multinational companies. Dalit writer and political activist Arjun Dangle observed, “Any economic reform can be measured with the difference it makes in the lives of people. Unless action is initiated against big players, it would not restore the confidence of people in the reforms.”

