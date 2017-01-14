Note ban hurting Nepal, says envoy

Upadhyay underlined that domestic politics should not be mixed with foreign relations. “It is harmful for our national interest,” he said. Upadhyay underlined that domestic politics should not be mixed with foreign relations. “It is harmful for our national interest,” he said.

Nepal’s ambassador Deep K Upadhyay on Friday said that people in his country were facing a lot of hardship due to India’s demonetisation move and failure to resolve the problem soon may erode their faith in the Indian government’s assurances.

“They are worried. I have pursued the issue at all levels, including at the diplomatic level. I hope it will be solved soon. I am requesting the government of India, please resolve it as early as possible. Otherwise people may lose their faith in the government of Nepal and naturally in government of India too,” Upadhyay said during an interaction at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia here.

The statement coincided with the meeting a Nepalese delegation, comprising officials from finance and foreign ministries as well as Nepal Rastra Bank, had with their Indian counterparts here. Upadhyay hoped that the two sides will be able to come to a positive conclusion soon.

Upadhyay underlined that domestic politics should not be mixed with foreign relations. “It is harmful for our national interest,” he said.

He said that his country was commitment to boost ties with India. The envoy called for the need to “revisit” some treaties with mutual consent considering the changing context. He emphasised that differences should be resolved with “open hearts”.

Upadhyay said that time has come to find the obstacles holding SAARC back and dismissed suggestion that the regional grouping could move ahead without Pakistan. He added that Islamabad should “come clear on terrorism”.

The envoy said that Nepal was trying hard to meet the demands of the Madhesi community and take forward the democratic transition. He added that they were bringing two constitutional amendments to resolve the issue.

“Other amendments are being brought. In democracy, we should follow the rules. The government is trying for consensus. It is an ongoing process,’’ he said.