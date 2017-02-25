BJP couldn’t take plus points of note ban to masses, admits Venkaiah Naidu

“I am happy because I am one of the largest beneficiary of this (demonetisation) because I head the housing ministry. My housing interest rates have come down considerable,”said M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI Photo) “I am happy because I am one of the largest beneficiary of this (demonetisation) because I head the housing ministry. My housing interest rates have come down considerable,”said M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI Photo)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday admitted that ruling BJP failed to take the positives of demonetisation to the masses fully. “We should note one thing. Our party workers’ weakness is that on note ban or demonetisation, we (BJP workers) could not transmit it (the idea to masses) to the required levels. We should agree that but we got support from unexpected quarters.

Congress and Communists started opposing the government’s move. Then people started realising that there must be something good in the whole exercise as they believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always do the needful,” Naidu said in a party workers’ meeting here.

The Telangana unit of BJP celebrated the party’s win in the recently concluded Maharashtra Municipal elections. He said Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar supported the Government’s move to demonetise the high value currency notes.

“You (opposition parties) opposed it. You do not know what you talk,” he alleged. He further said BJP is emerging as a pan-Indian party and has about 11 crore members and on the other hand Congress with its dwindling strength is becoming a “notional party”.

Citing the success in Maharashtra civic polls, he urged the party cadre to work hard towards similar results in Telangana.

“We have more number of party workers than any other party in the world. We are number one in this country also. Still are are many places and districts where the party has to spread its wings,” he said.

Reading out statistics, he said BJP will emerge as main opponent to ruling parties in Odisha and Telangana and may even come to power.

“Odisha where the BJP has contested without any alliance with Biju Janata Dal won 9 Zilla Parishad seats. BJP is expected to give a tough competition to the ruling party in Odisha and come to power. We are also working towards making BJP a strong force in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” he said.