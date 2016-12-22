Demonetisation: Mumbai Congress begins ‘countdown’

Sanjay Nirupam Sanjay Nirupam

THE Mumbai Congress, having already held dozens of street-corner meetings and other protests against the demonetisation of currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, is now set to run a ‘countdown’ for the Union government in the last nine days before the deadline to deposit old notes runs out. About eight to 10 hoardings will bear the Mumbai Congress’s ‘countdown’ message, with the number of days left changing daily.

Watch What Else is Making News



Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said the hoardings had been finalised in Bandra, Western Express Highway, Chowpatty, etc. The first hoarding goes up on Thursday night and will continue to feature the countdown until December 30.

December 30 is the last day for citizens to deposit the now demonetised currency notes.

“Though the BMC elections are only over a month away, the subject of discussion everywhere in the city is only demonetisation. People are unhappy and deeply inconvenienced, so we are running a countdown for the government to know if citizens’ woes will really end in the next nine or ten days,” said Nirupam.

“Will there be an end to the bank queues? Will we be able to get our own money from the banks once this deadline is over? That’s what we want to know,” Nirupam said.