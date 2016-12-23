‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’: Mamata Banerjee announces TMC campaign for Jan

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Partha Chatterjee speak to mediapersons at TMC Bhawan on Thursday. Express Photo by Subham Dutta Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Partha Chatterjee speak to mediapersons at TMC Bhawan on Thursday. Express Photo by Subham Dutta

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a state-wide campaign under the slogan “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” from January 1 – TMC’s foundation day – till January 8.

“The country is not safe in the hands of a person who started his career with riots,” Mamata told mediapersons after a party core committee meeting in Trinamool Bhavan. The chief minister held a special meeting on Thursday with 1,500 Trinamool Congress leaders and block-level members to discuss strategies against demonetisation.

Intensifying her attack against Modi and his trusted allies, she compared them to Ali Baba and his gang of thieves and accused them of stealing money from honest earners.

“Now Alibaba and four aides are taking all decisions, even the finance minister doesn’t know it. Only God knows what is happening in the country. They are bulldozing the people, the country and even their party (BJP),” the chief minister said in a dig directed at Modi.

“Demonetisation is the biggest scam in Indian history since Independence. Bank crunch, money crunch, the whole system is bulldozed. I had realised the drastic effect of demonetisation within 40 minutes of the announcement, and now the whole country is realising,” she added.

During the core committee meeting of the party, the chief minister also sought reports from 21 block presidents on the implementation of demonetisation and its effects.

“Demonetisation is technically, legally, constitutionally, democratically wrong. I have been a Member of Parliament for seven terms. How arrogant they are by not issuing a single statement in Parliament before announcing demonetisation. They have bulldozed the whole economy,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

“The Modi government which is talking about cashless economy has become faceless. Modi government is very good to those who are really black,” she added.

The TMC supremo said Trinamool Congress will continue its protest highlighting public distress due to the note ban policy.

“I went to Bankura and West Medinipore and saw how harassed common people are. 100 people have lost their life since it was announced. Four jute mills and four tea estates have closed down.

“They have changed their decision 126 times. Neither bank officials nor the people know what new directives they will announce They are not governing country, they are playing games,” said Mamata.

“Only because you have the majority, you can’t bulldoze Parliament. Rajiv Gandhi had over 400 MPs. I don’t know about Bofors but a message (on corruption) had gone to the people”, she said.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, the chief minister is likely to visit Delhi again by the end of December. Mamata is reportedly planning to submit a list of artists and workers who have lost employment to President Pranab Mukherjee.

“I have sought feedback from different districts on demonetisation and its effect on livelihood of common people. I have no personal interest. I am doing this for the sake of people,” she said.