Demonetisation: LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan calls meeting of PAC, other panels

IN THE wake of the dispute along party lines in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is examining the demonetisation issue, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called a meeting of all financial and department-related standing committees on January 31, during which she is expected to spell out the mandate, powers and limitations of these panels. According to the notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Speaker has called a meeting of the PAC, Public Undertakings Committee, Estimates Committee and department-related standing committees of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. All chairpersons of the panels have been asked to attend the meeting.

The stated agenda is to discuss “intern support to parliamentary committees” and “study tours”. But sources said that taking note of the recent disputes in some of these committees, including the PAC, and objections raised by some members to the “overlapping” mandate of some panels, the Speaker is expected to reiterate the powers of these panels, their roles and limitations. Currently, four parliamentary panels are looking into different aspects of the demonetisation decision. Three of these panels summoned RBI Governor Urjit Patel, while two called top secretaries of the Finance Ministry.

On January 6, Patel appeared before the Rajya Sabha Standing Committee on Subordinate Legislation chaired by T Subbarami Reddy. On January 18, he appeared before the department-related Committee on Finance headed by M Veerappa Moily. On January 20, he appeared before the PAC headed by K V Thomas. All the three panel chairpersons are senior Congress leaders. The Finance Ministry secretaries appeared before the Committee on Finance on January 18, and are set to appear before the PAC on February 9. The Standing Committee on Information Technology headed by BJP leader Anurag Thakur also met on January 5 and discussed the issue of digital payment gateways.

Some BJP members are of the view that the back-to-back depositions of top Finance Ministry before these panels, especially in view of the coming Budget Session, was “unwarranted”. BJP member Nishikant Dubey, who is convener of two sub-groups in the PAC, wrote to the Speaker protesting against Thomas’s decision to call the top Finance Ministry officials. On Wednesday, he also asked the Speaker to bring a privilege motion against Thomas for stating that the PAC has the power to call the Prime Minister too. The issue is likely to come up at the PAC meeting on Friday.