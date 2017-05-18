Demonetisation: Kerala govt announces Rs 2 lakh relief for kin of those who died in queues

The Uttar Pradesh government had announced similar compensation in December for those who died standing in these lines. (Representational) The Uttar Pradesh government had announced similar compensation in December for those who died standing in these lines. (Representational)

Kerala government Wednesday decided to give Rs two lakh compensation each to the next of kin of four people who died standing in queues in front of banks and ATMs after the shock demonetisation move wherein the central government scrapped the high-value Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday and chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The four people who died while standing in queues to exchange their old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 have been identified as C Chandrasekharan (68) from Kollam, Karthikeyan (75) from Alapuzha, P P Pareed from Tirur in Malappuram and K K Unni (48) Kannur.

Reports said that almost 100 people died throughout the country as a result of exhaustion caused by standing in lines outside banks to exchange old notes. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced similar compensation in December for those who died standing in these lines outside ATMs and at banks.

On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a late evening address to the nation, announced that old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 would no longer be accepted. The citizens were given the chance to exchange and/or deposit all their old notes until December 31 at their banks. Further, the RBI was supposed to accept old notes until March 31. Vijayan led a protest against the move in front of the RBI on November 18. The Centre, however, has said the deaths of citizens cannot be attributed to demonetisation.

