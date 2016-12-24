Demonetisation is a firebomb on India’s cash economy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said the government’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes was akin to ‘firebombing the Indian cash economy.’

“Modi-ji, you have divided India into two parts. On one side is the 1 per cent rich and on the other side stand the middle class and the poor,” said Gandhi at a public rally in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. “In India, black money in the form of cash is only about 6 per cent. The rest is in the form of gold, real estate and deposits in foreign banks.”

Gandhi and the Congress party have heavily criticised the implementation of the government’s demonetisation move ever since it was announced on November 8. The Congress leader also hurled corruption allegations against prime minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Mehsana last week. But the BJP has termed the allegations ‘baseless’ and the re-affirmed the long-term gains of demonetisation.

“When I ask questions, he mocks me. Mock me all you want but answer my questions,” Gandhi said in a reference to PM Modi.

The Congress leader also accused the prime minister of breaking the backbone of cities like Shimla and Dharamshala with the demonetisation move.

“Modi ji, you have removed the ‘HAT’ of Himachal Pradesh – Horticulture, Agriculture and Tourism have been heavily hit,” said Gandhi.

