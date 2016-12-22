Mamata Banerjee slams raid on Tamil Nadu chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, BJP hits back

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee .

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday targeted the Centre for the income tax raids at the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao. Calling the move “vindictive and unethical”, she said it was technically improper action. The BJP hit back, calling her “queen of corruption”, and accusing her of not being interested in fighting corruption but shielding it.

Mamata tweeted: “Earlier, the Principal Secretary of Arvind Kejriwal was raided and harassed. Now, it is the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. Why this vindictive, unethical, technically improper action, only to disturb the federal structure. Why don’t they raid Amit Shah and others who are collecting money.”

Making it clear that she had no issues in the “fight against corruption”, she said: “While corruption needs to be condemned strongly, raid on Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary’s house by central agencies devalues the institution of the head of civil service. State leadership should have been taken into confidence before the raids.”

Later, at a rally in Kolaghat East Mednipore, she said, “Demonetisation is a big, big scam. Modi government is targeting state government officials to reduce the power of the state.”

Calling the Narendra Modi government the most corrupt, she said, “Mr Prime Minister, we want an investigation against your party and government.”

In a counter attack, BJP national secretary and the state’s co-incharge Sidharth Nath Singh said: “Being in a constitutional position she is interfering when I-T department is doing its job and thereby politicising the entire matter.”

Alleging that Mamata was trying to “hide something”, he said the chief minister should clarify if she was trying to hide any officer in her government.

“Being the queen of corruption, she needs to answer on Saradha, Narada and Rose Valley scams,” Singh said.