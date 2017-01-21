Demonetisation hits donkey trade in Pune

People from communities like Vaidu, Kaikadi, Vadaar, Kumbhar and Madaari bring donkeys for sale in this market. People from communities like Vaidu, Kaikadi, Vadaar, Kumbhar and Madaari bring donkeys for sale in this market.

Effects of demonetisation could be felt at the annual donkey market in Jejuri, which saw very minimum transactions and also a low turnout in number of donkeys available for purchase. While the annual turnover of this market is around Rs. 1.5 crore, it dropped down by 50 per cent this year due to less number of transactions.

Donkeys from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are brought to this market and people from around the state visit the market for purchases. Most of the deals in this market are done on credit and trust is the only surety for these deals. But this year, people refused to make deals on credit and demanded money in cash. Banks are unable to provide cash as per the demand. The traders and the sellers who deal in this market are far away from the cashless modes of payment such as credit and debit cards.

Prakash Khade, a local who has been studying the market for the last 35 years, says the annual turnover has never been so low in the past. “From the usual Rs 1.5 crore to 2 crore, it fell down to Rs 65-70 lakhs,” he said, adding that the market is held every year during Paush Poornima.

Maruti Pawar of Phaltan, who breeds donkeys and sales in this market, is visiting this fair for last 10 years, said that demonetisation has affected the entire market. “Earlier we used to do deals with credit for a year but now people are demanding cash,” he said.

Vijay Pawar, a trader from Pune, said, “These are very poor communities with no access to cards or online transactions. So they are asking for cash this time. The banks are not giving enough cash to us. Hence, the market has gone down.”

People from communities like Vaidu, Kaikadi, Vadaar, Kumbhar and Madaari bring donkeys for sale in this market. These communities are traditionally nomadic tribes who keep on wandering from one place to another in search of employment. Donkeys are a big support for their work and survival. The wealth in these communities is counted by the number of donkeys a family keeps. Along with traditional work the donkeys are also useful in the brick kilns for carrying loads and also in modern industries like construction in difficult terrains.

The cost of a Kathiyawadi breed of donkey is nearly Rs 25,000 but this year it has come down to Rs 10,000, some local varieties which normally cost around Rs 10,000, were sold at Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 this year. The total arrival saw a dip of around 1,000 animals from a regular 2,500 animals.