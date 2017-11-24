Demonetisation helped in curbing stone-pelting in J-K: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid (File) Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid (File)

Jammu and Kashmir DGP S P Vaid in an event here attributed the dip in stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir to demonetisation and said the move had also helped in curbing hawala transactions and black money in the state, reports news agency PTI.

The director general of police (DGP) was speaking at the ’16th Veeranna Aivalli Memorial Debate’ here yesterday.

“Demonetisation has helped in curbing terrorism, hawala transactions, black money and stone-pelting in J-K,” Vaid said after paying tributes to Aivalli, a former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stone-pelting is down by 90 percent in the Kashmir valley and so is hawala transactions and fake currency, the

officer said. The DGP also said that initiatives such as demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) were bold moves in a country like India.

For the effective implementation of such policies, structural changes and creation of support infrastructure were

necessary, he said.

Former DGP and patron of the Indian Institute of Public Administration Dr Ashok Bhan said both the policy measures — the GST and demonetisation — were well-intentioned reforms and their real benefits will be seen in the future.

