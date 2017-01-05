Demonetisation has created a fear never felt in Independent India: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (File/Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (File/Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray claimed Tuesday demonetisation had spread a fear similar to what was prevalent when the British were ruling India. He also sought postponement of the upcoming Union Budget until the Assembly elections to five states are completed. “It is with keeping an eye on the elections that the budget has been kept in February. I would request the President to stop this farce. Do not present the budget till the elections are over,” Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing party workers in Mumbai.

Stating that demonetisation had created a sense of fear that was witnessed in Independent India, he said, “People are alive and that is why these are ‘acche din’. Wool is being pulled over your eyes when they claim that people are supporting demonetisation.”

He also castigated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the sops he announced during his December 31 speech and said all the sops had been already existing.

“If we call a daylong strike, we are imposed a fine. For all the losses that have been caused in the past few days, who will compensate,” asked Thackeray.

He also demanded that the government should provide jobs to those youth who lost their jobs due to demonetisation.