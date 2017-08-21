Demonetisation has badly hit separatists, Maoists, says Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley described the demonetisation as a success which had helped in bringing back the funds to the formal banking system (PTI Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley described the demonetisation as a success which had helped in bringing back the funds to the formal banking system (PTI Photo)

LAUDING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said it has adversely affected Maoists and separatist organisations operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to demonetisation, these organisations are facing huge financial crunch which has curtailed their operations, he said.

Jaitley was addressing a gathering in Mumbai organised by the BJP’s Mumbai unit headed by Ashish Shelar. The topic was “New India Pledge”. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the dais with Jaitley.

Jaitley, who also holds the defence portfolio, said, “There are reports and it is evident in action when you see the drastic decline in the incidents of stone pelting on the streets of J&K.” In the past, the assembling of huge crowd was spontaneous. Whereas, now we see hardly 20 to 25 people huddled in any agitation, he said.

This marked difference is an outcome of the demonestisation drive, which has put brakes on the financial transactions that often boosted the activities of the separatists in J&K and Maoists organisations in Chhattisgarh, the minister said.

Jaitley described the demonetisation as a success which had helped in bringing back the funds to the formal banking system. Earlier, sizeable funds would be circulated outside the formal financial institutions, he observed.

Jaitley said the Prime Minister Modi was not very happy with the growth rate of 7 and 7.5 per cent. “We are making efforts towards higher growth rate,” he said.

Speaking at the function, Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra will lead the way in the New India campaign to fight against corruption, terrorism and poverty. We need to convert our pledge into people’s movement.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App