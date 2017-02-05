Demonetisation has affected normal life: Chidambaram

Chidambaram claimed demonetisation had affected normal life and most people were facing troubles. (Express Photo) Chidambaram claimed demonetisation had affected normal life and most people were facing troubles. (Express Photo)

The demonetisation of high value currency notes to address the problem of black money has had an adverse impact on majority of the population in the country, former Union minister P Chidambaram has said.

Speaking at a discussion on ‘Demonetisation scheme’ here last night, the senior Congress leader claimed that the ban on high value currency notes had affected normal life and most people were facing troubles.

Charging Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking the role of the Reserve Bank of India in implementing the note ban, Chidambaram said the scheme benefited only the government and private banks, while the common man and small vendors were the worst hit.

Disputing the Centre’s claims that the policy had eradicated black money and counterfeit currency, he said it had failed to implement the scheme properly. All India Congress Committee member and Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram also spoke on the issue.