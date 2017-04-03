Demonetisation fraud: Delhi court bars media from reporting case

A Delhi court has barred the media from reporting a case involving two bank officials and another person for alleged irregularities relating to the conversion of old currency and supply of new notes. According to court sources, the additional sessions judge has orally barred media from reporting the matter after the counsel for the accused alleged misreporting in the case.

Sources said the judge has also asked the advocates associated with the case not to brief mediapersons on any development in the matter. The court had earlier taken cognisance on the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against accused 32-year-old Vineet Gupta, then branch manager in Axis Bank’s Kashmere Gate branch here, 33-year-old Shobit Sinha, then manager (operations) in the bank, and Rajeev Kumar Kushwaha, suspected to be the mastermind behind floating of shell companies. The three accused are lodged in judicial custody.

This was the first charge sheet, called prosecution complaint by the agency, filed in money laundering cases resulting from demonetisation against officials of the Axis Bank branch here and others. Gupta and Sinha were arrested by ED on December 4, 2016 and later on suspended by the bank. Subsequently, Kushwaha was also apprehended.

