Forgery case against cashier for exchanging old notes worth Rs 18.02 lakh

An FIR has been filed against the cashier of Junagadh Commercial Cooperative Bank for allegedly exchanging demonetised notes worth over Rs 18 lakh with new notes by making false entries in banks accounts, police and bank officials said. An FIR was lodged yesterday against the cashier at Junagadh A division police station by the bank officials after the internal vigilance team found that he had allegedly used 15 existing bank accounts at its Dolatpara branch of the bank in Junagadh city to exchange currency notes, a bank official said.

“After we detected anomaly in the count of new currency notes at the Dolatpara branch, we asked our vigilance team to investigate. The team found that the cashier had made misleading entries in 15 existing bank accounts to exchange old notes with new ones worth Rs 18.02 lakh. We have filed an FIR with A division police station,” said General Manager of Junagadh Commercial Cooperative Bank, Rajesh Maradiya.

“Entries made by the cashier in the bank’s computer system showed that he returned excess money in new currency notes to customers who came to deposit demonetised notes in their bank accounts,” said Maradiya.

While computer entry did not show any anomaly, shortage of new currency notes at the bank branch prompted investigation, the bank manager said. The accused thus exchanged money by forging entries between November 11 and November 25, he said.

According to Junagadh A division police official, an FIR was filed against the cashier under sections 467 (forgery of documents), 468 (forgery with purpose of cheating), 420 (cheating), and 120 (B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. He is yet to be arrested, police added.