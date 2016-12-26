Demonetisation: Farmers’ market struggles to sprout in Gujarat, but some promising signs

At Padra Sunday market, farmers sold their produce at much higher rates than the APMC wholesale price. Bhupendra Rana At Padra Sunday market, farmers sold their produce at much higher rates than the APMC wholesale price. Bhupendra Rana

To help farmers directly sell their perishable produce, the Gujarat government through civic bodies and APMCs have set up Sunday farmer markets in urban centres. The response, so far, was not encouraging — blame it on lack of co-ordination and monitoring.

RAJKOT

Despite no clear initiative by the RMC towards providing space for the weekly vegetable and fruit market in the city, the Rajkot district registrar of cooperative societies set up one such farmers’ market on the old premises of Rajkot APMC on December 18.

“We organised the farmers’ market on the old premises of Rajkot APMC. This is also the place where auction of vegetables and fruits takes place everyday. In the Sunday market, 150 farmers turned up, and there were around 800 visitors,” said Jitendra Mehta, cooperative officer (marketing) in the office of Rajkot district registrar of cooperative societies.

One such market was set up in Jetpur too. “On December 11, Jetpur APMC and municipality had made arrangements for the Sunday market. But, no farmer came to sell vegetables. On December 18, however, there were 17 farmers who came there to sell vegetables. Around 150 people visited the market,” Mehta said.

Asked about “no-response” from the RMC to the communique from the district registrar of cooperative societies in this regard, Rajkot municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “We have 94 hawkers zones —14 have platforms where only registered vendors are allowed to operate and the rest are open plots. The RMC used to allow only registered hawkers to do business in such places, but after the state government directive to facilitate farmers sell their vegetables directly to consumers, we have done away with the requirement for mandatory registration. In fact, farmers are coming and selling vegetables and fruits at the weekly Sunday market at Aji Dam and our hawkers zone on Nana Mava Road.”

AHMEDABAD

The Sunday vegetable markets in Ahmedabad have failed to generate desired response — both from the buyers and the sellers.

Within two weeks, the total number of markets came down from 17 to only five, mainly on the premises of government schools across Ahmedabad. “There was no encouraging response on first two Sundays. So, the number of such markets was reduced to five. It was tough to convince farmers to participate as they feared there would be no sale at these markets. This time, we assured them that in case their produce fails to register sale, we would get it sold at the APMC,” said district registrar (city) Chetan Parmar.

A ground report from these Sunday markets organised at five locations — three at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) schools (Nava Vadaj, Vasana, Jasodanagar) and two in open areas (Jamalpur and Dhalgarvad) — revealed lack of co-ordination between organisers and farmers, lack of planning and monitoring of these markets.

“We did not know about this initiative. A day before we were told by the organisers to come and participate,” said Maheshbhai Dantani, a farmer from Nandasan village of Mehsana district. He was accompanied to Nava Vadaj Sunday market on December 18 by one of his relatives.

A SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association) member who had accompanied them from Mehsana shared similar views. “Even, we got to know about this yesterday. We tried to mobilise farmers from our area to sell directly at these Sunday markets, but only two agreed,” said Chhaya Bhavsar.

The district registrar (city) said more planning and co-ordination was needed in the coming Sundays. “We realised that there were more buyers but not many farmers. So, we are trying to rope in local organisations to mobilise farmers,” Parmar said.

“I got to know about this market from a local newspaper. I did not buy anything as there is hardly anything else other than different varieties of eggplants,” said Bhumika Pandya, a resident of Vasna.

Varshaben Panchal from Bhmijipura in Nava Vadaj too returned empty handed. “My neighbour told me that vegetables were being sold at low prices here, but when I reached within half an hour I could not find anything worth buying. They are saying that it was sold off. What is the point in organising this market when there are only two farmers to sell a couple of vegetables?”

Probably, the lukewarm response was the reason that the APMC authorities believe these Sunday markets would hardly have any impact on the wholesale trading. “This will not impact the APMC working in anyway. It is a weekly market having limited reach unlike ours,” said APMC Jamalpur secretary Dipak M Patel.

No monitoring : As per the data maintained by the district registrar, which is organising these Sunday markets, there was no relation in the number of buyers and sellers. For instance, Jamalpur and Nava Vadaj both had 25 farmers, but 165 and 500 buyers, respectively. The Vasana market, which had “more than 20 farmers”, witnessed 515 buyers.

On the other hand, there were 43 farmers to sell their produce at the Dhalgarvad market, but only 121 buyers visited them. Surprisingly, despite fewer number of buyers, it recorded a sale of Rs 24,390 more than the combined sale of Nava Vadaj and Vasana.

The selection of location possibly could be a reason for the difference in the sale. “Why would I go to such a market where there are only a few vegetables for sale? Nearby, there is a large Jamalpur vegetable mandi, where I can get several varieties at one place,” said Kinnariben Patel, who chose to buy from Jamalpur wholesale market instead of the Sunday market .

The pricing was another factor that the buyers complained about. “There is no monitoring on the prices. The farmers are pricing the produce depending upon the number of customers. In the morning, the prices were low but when a considerable number of buyers started pouring in, they increased the rates,” rued one of the buyers at Vasana market.

VADODARA

To support farmers, the APMCs in Vadodara and Padra took the initiative to organise farmers’ markets at 13 primary schools in 11 municipality wards of Vadodara on Sundays. However, only a few farmers turned up on December 18.

In one such market organised at Chanakya Primary school in Ward -7, only one farmer and six to seven regular vendors turned up.

Bhavik Patel (22) from Ganeshpura village of Waghodia taluka brought 30 kg green tuver to sell. He said, “Here I am getting Rs 20 per kg for green tuver, while in the APMC the wholesale price is Rs 8 to 10 per kg.” However, Patel said all farmers could not come to sell the produce because they have to work in their farms.

Pritesh Variya, who bought two kg green tuver, said “This is a good initiative, and beneficial for both farmers and consumers. More and more farmers should be encouraged to participate. We will get fresh vegetables and they will get a good price.”

At Ward-8, on the premises of Sardar Patel School in Karelibaug area 27 vegetables vendors gathered, but not a single farmer came. Ward officer F P Bariya said, “We are trying to encourage farmers to participate… It will take some time… We have also allowed regular sellers who sell in the societies and on the streets to participate.”

But, at the farmers’ market on the premises of Padra Nagarpalika, 27 farmers sold 18 quintal vegetables at 20 to 25 per cent higher rates than the APMC wholesale price.

Padra APMC secretary Alkesh Patel said: “It was a good response from the farmers today (December 18)… We conducted a meeting with them and encouraged them to participate in the market.” As this is a weekly market, it would not affect the regular demand of the APMC traders and agents, he said.