Demonetisation: ED files chargesheet against Axis Bank officials in money laundering case

The Enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday filed the first chargesheet in Delhi against Axis Bank officials, among others, in a money laundering case of demonetised notes.

More details awaited.

Early December the Income tax officials carried out a raid at Axis bank’s Chandhi Chowk branch in Delhi. 44 fake accounts were found by the officials. Axis Bank had responded saying they will cooperate with the investigating agencies in the case and will take strict action against those responsible.

