Demonetisation done on diktat of Government of India to RBI: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram (File Photo)

Slamming the Modi-led government’s demonetisation decision, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday said demonetisation was done not on the recommendation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the Government of India but the other way round, as reported by news agency ANI. Earlier, Chidambaram had termed demonetisation as a “disaster of 2016”, and had said its adverse impact on the country’s economy would be felt in the coming years.

In a statement to the media, the former finance minister had said demonetisation was a ‘terrible mistake’ and it was done without full information, without understanding the nature of black money. He slammed the government for not fully understanding its implications of withdrawing nearly 2,400 crore notes from circulation. Talking about demonetisation’s impact on the country’s growth, he added that the Indian economy will grow by 6 per cent, which is a drop of 1.6 per cent from the earlier estimate of 7.6 per cent.

Taking about cash shortage in ATMs, Chidambaram had said, “Nearly 2400 crore notes have been withdrawn while printing capacity was 300 crore notes per month. That is why most ATMs are dysfunctional and there’s still cash-shortage.” He had also criticised the government over the size of the new notes saying that with the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes and introduction of Rs 2000 notes, ATMs had to be recalibrated.

On November 8 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

