Demonetisation does not address prevention of further accumulation of unaccounted income: Ex RBI governor C Rangarajan

Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (File photo) Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (File photo)

Former RBI governor C Rangarajan. (File photo)Noted Indian economist and former RBI Governor C Rangarajan, while delivering a public lecture on Friday at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) campus, said that a measure to curb black money like the recent demonetisation drive attacks only unaccounted income in cash form and that other measures such as changes in tax administration, GST and a relook financing of political parties should be undertaken. Speaking to the media post his lecture on ‘Journey of India’s Reforms’, the economist said, “Demonestisation as a measure attacks only the existing stock of unaccounted income, that too held only in the form of cash-therefore it has limitations.

“It does not address the issue of how to prevent further accumulation of unaccounted income. For this, I mentioned 3 areas in which further action would be needed- one is to create a transparency in the government, reduction of discretion as far as possible in the decisions taken by the government officials.

“Second, analyse the tax structure and bring about changes in the tax administration. In some ways if GST is implemented in a systematic way – all transactions will get recorded and therefore it can lead to the reduction but that is until GST is implemented. Thirdly we really need to look at what measures can be done in order to alter the financing of political parties at the elections.”

Replying to a query on protectionism followed by developed economies like US recently, he said, “There is growing tendency in the advanced economies these days of protectionism, they feel that jobs have been taken away from the countries and these have been seized by the developing economies. Therefore it is going to be a difficult period ahead of us but there are sufficient safeguards even in these countries which will not allow them to go too far.

“They are all members of the WTO, therefore the restriction on imports cannot be made in an arbitrary way, but there are areas such as the services sector where migration issues are also involved. Therefore they may act, but we can only hope good sense prevails and that they will realise that only pursuing such a policy will undercut their own country. It’s not as if it is a matter of charity, the immigrants are there in those countries and helped those countries to grow and therefore the idea that by shutting them off the economy will grow faster is the wrong idea.”

While speaking on the issue of growing bank NPA’s, Rangarajan said that the banking industry is going through ‘a difficult period’ and suggested that higher capitalisation of banks should have been done in the budget and revival of long-term financing institutions.

“Several suggestions have been made, but one could be that the amount of recapitalisation or the amount of capitalisation of the banks, they have to be much higher than what has been indicated in the budget. That will enable an environment in which the banks may start further lending. In the course of the lecture another idea I mentioned maybe that we may look at the idea of long-term financing institutions as they existed prior to 1997.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd