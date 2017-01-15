Demonetisation: Delhi Congress to gherao RBI office on January 18

The gherao of the RBI office on Parliament Street will be the first of the protest action by DPCC in the second phase of the ‘Jan Vedna’ campaign against demonetisation. The gherao of the RBI office on Parliament Street will be the first of the protest action by DPCC in the second phase of the ‘Jan Vedna’ campaign against demonetisation.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Friday decided to gherao the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office here on Wednesday in protest against its “failure” to do its constitutional duty at the time of demonetisation. The gherao of the RBI office on Parliament Street will be the first of the protest action by DPCC in the second phase of the ‘Jan Vedna’ campaign.

“DPCC, under the leadership of its president Ajay Maken, will gherao the Reserve Bank of India on Parliament Street on January 18 as the RBI had failed to do its constitutional duty at the time of demonetisation, due to which people had to suffer a lot, and are still suffering,” the party said in a statement. All India Congress Committee’s coordinator Raghubir Kadiyan said the second phase of the ‘Jan Vedna’ campaign will be held across the country till February 20.